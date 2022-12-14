During a virtual media press event for Jermell Charlo’s upcoming fight with Tim Tszyu, Charlo fielded some questions from reporters including whether or not he intends to move up in weight, and what he makes of a potential fight against Terence Crawford. Check out some excerpts of what Charlo had to say below.

Charlo on if he plans to move to 160

“If there’s an opportunity for me. I’m loving what I’m doing in the division. You make it this far, you don’t want to be moving up in weight to go back down to another level and try to — like right now, I’m good. I’m good where I’m at. I’m Mario and I’m already the big Mario.”

On Terence Crawford saying he wants to fight and what he made of his knockout over David Avanesyan

“I didn’t get to see his fight. I’ve never heard of what he’s done, I’ve never of his opponent. I been really focused on what I got in front of me. Everybody say they gonna beat somebody, this and that. All I see is him riding off the names of the PBC fighters. Like he ain’t even really trying to fight nobody for real.

“These people over here is a whole different ball field. He playing in the AFL. I’m, NFL, top tier, got all the rings. I’m Tom Brady — the black one.”