Josh Taylor’s name has been attached to a potential future fight against Teofimo Lopez — mostly because Lopez has steadily been targeting him — and after seeing Lopez’s most recent performance against Sandor Martin, Taylor believes Lopez is starting to face the realities of his current situation.

Taylor tells Sky Sports that he still thinks Lopez is a good fighter, but has no doubt that he would do a job on Lopez is they were to ever meet at 140.

“He is a very good, very skilled fighter, but I do believe that on my night I take him to bits,” Taylor told Sky Sports News. “He’s a bit of a clown. He seems to look past his opponents all the time. It’s twice he’s made the same mistake and almost paid the price for it again.”

Taylor would continue on by reasoning that Lopez looks at himself as God’s gift, and that only puts him in position to face a humbling reality when the time comes. And with Lopez looking as vulnerable as ever at this point Taylor might be more confident in his chances, but he always believed he could handle Lopez.

“I was confident of beating him anyway,” Taylor said. “Let’s not forget, he did very well to beat Lomachenko, but he beat a small, injured lightweight that really could make featherweight. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due, but he’s not in there with blown up featherweights anymore.”

A fight between Lopez and Taylor still seems like one that could potentially be made at some point in 2023, but Taylor still has some Jack Catterall business to handle in the meanwhile.