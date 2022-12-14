During a video interview with Fight Hype, welterweight contender Jaron Ennis talks about his upcoming interim title fight with Karen Chukhadzhian before going on to talk about his difficulties in securing the biggest names at welterweight.

Ennis admits he may need to be more outspoken in order to force their hand, but believes his talent will ultimately get him where he needs to go. Check out some excerpts of what Ennis had to say below.

Ennis on how he plans to land the marquee fights he wants being a high-risk, low-reward opponent

“I feel like my talent and my skills do enough. But I do feel like I need to talk a little bit more but I’m not with the talking, I’m ready to do damage and get in that ring and show you better than I can tell you. That’s the difference between me and them. I ain’t all talk, I’m only bite.”

On what he made of Terence Crawford saying his name never came up as he made fight with David Avanesyan

“That don’t make sense. How my name didn’t come up at all when I’m ranked higher than the guy he fought? So, didn’t make any sense. Everybody know I want the fight with him, Spence — whoever else out there — Keith Thurman, Ugas. All these top guys. Stanionis — all these guys. I want Vergil Ortiz.

“I want to fight all of these guys and they know that. And, I don’t know, I feel like they try to go around me. I mean, they can’t do that for too long, though.”

On being frustrated that these top guys won’t fight him but aren’t fighting one another either

“That’s how I feel. Either ya’ll fight each other or fight me. It’s like, they gotta do something. I feel like they holding it up a little bit. But either way, I feel like I’ll fight one of those guys soon whether it’s at ‘47 or ‘54.”

On having a deal with Showtime but maybe needing to go to another platform to fight Crawford

“Definitely. I’m just that hungry and when you that hungry you willing to go anywhere. I’ll go to his living room and fight him so it really don’t matter to me. I just want to show my skills and my talent and show the world that I’m really that guy, that I’m the best in this weight class. And me going to whatever platform he on or go to his hometown and taking that belt from him and doing it in a beautiful fashion, that’s what I want to do. If I gotta do it, I’m gonna do it.”

On if he really thinks he’ll get a shot at Spence by winning the interim IBF title or if he thinks Spence might just move up

“It’s boxing so you don’t know what he’s thinking. I feel like he will fight me, and hopefully after I do my thing and stop this guy on the 7th that could be next.”

On if Spence or Crawford is the tougher fight for him

“I don’t know. I can’t say because you don’t know until you get in there. I feel like the better my competition is, the better I’m gonna be and the easier it’ll be for me.”