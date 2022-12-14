George Kambosos Jr declines Shakur Stevenson fight, Shuichiro Yoshino next in line

Shakur Stevenson’s quest for dance partner for his vacant WBC title fight continues. He revealed recently that he had his eyes on no. 5 George Kambosos Jr after no.2 Isaac Cruz and no. 4 William Zepeda turned him down, but took to Twitter last night to announce that Kambosos had also declined the order.

Kambosos defended himself by saying he’s on holiday and intends to return “mid next year” which, you know, fair; some time off would do him good after those two losses to Devin Haney.

Next in line is no. 6 Shuichiro Yoshino (16-0, 12 KO), who’s coming off of two really solid stoppage wins over countrymen Masayuki Ito and Masayoshi Nakatani. I think there’s a good chance he accepts; he’s 31 years old and this is his most expedient shot at a title. He’s no. 7 with the WBO, but that seems to be where the guys who avoided Stevenson are congregating.

Does he have much of a chance against Stevenson? No, but neither does almost anyone else below 140, and at least we know Yoshino will bring it.