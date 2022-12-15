Artem Dalakian vs David Jimenez title fight joins Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde

Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde won’t be OVO Arena’s only title fight on January 28th, as BT Sport has announced that Artem Dalakian will defend his WBA flyweight title against David Jimenez in the co-feature.

The sanctioning body first ordered this back in August.

Dalakian (21-0, 15 KO) will be making a rare appearance outside his native Ukraine, just the second of his professional career and his first since cruising past Brian Viloria on 2018’s Sor Rungvisai vs Estrada show in Inglewood. This is a welcome return to stiff competition, as there’s an argument to be made that his best post-Viloria victory was against the broken-down husk of Luis Concepcion.

Jimenez (12-0, 9 KO) is coming off a sizable upset of Ricardo Sandoval in a final eliminator. He’ll be the underdog here, but if the Sandoval fight is anything to go by, Dalakian is going to have his hands full.

Speaking of having hands full, TBA is carrying nearly the entirety of the rest of the undercard on his back. His opponents include Willy Hutchinson (15-1, 11 KO), Karol Itauma (9-0, 7 KO), Charles Frankham (6-0, 2 KO), Tommy Fletcher (3-0, 3 KO), and more.