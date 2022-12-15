Michel Rivera says he’s 100% confident he’ll beat Frank Martin in Showtime main event

Michel Rivera says he has no doubt in his mind that he’s going to have his hand raised when he takes on Frank Martin this weekend in Showtime’s main event. Rivera says while Martin may be a good fighter, he’s still got the edge between them.

“We know that Martin is a good boxer with abilities, but I’m the guy. I’m bigger and stronger,” Rivera said. “He’s strong and confident too, but I’m more confident. This is my time and I have to do everything to win this fight.

“This fight is everything. I believe that I’m more talented, but I like that he’s confident. For me, this is the best fight of the year. Nobody should miss this fight.”

Rivera, too, would credit the hard work he’s done in training camp as to why he’s on the cusp of breaking out by securing a big win on a big stage.

“I’ve really done a lot of work for this camp. This is my first main event and I have to make this my time. I’m dedicated and motivated. On Saturday, everyone will see a new superstar in the ring,” Rivera said.

“It’s not normal for two undefeated guys to put their records on the line. I’m telling everyone, you can’t miss this fight. This is going to be amazing.”

As for the matchup, Rivera will be facing a southpaw in Martin, but says his superior experience will be the difference-maker.

“He’s a southpaw, but that’s nothing new. I’ve been fighting with guys more experienced than him for a while. We know he’s got Errol Spence Jr. behind him, but that doesn’t mean anything in the ring. I’m one hundred percent confident that I’m winning this fight.

“Everyone knows I’m a confident fighter. That’s because of how hard I work in the gym with Herman Caicedo and my whole team. I’m not going to quit and I’m going to keep pushing and be ready for anything Martin brings.”

With a win over Martin in his first heading event, Rivera believes his ticket to the big time is at hand.

“I’m so excited to be fighting again on SHOWTIME. I know that with a win on Saturday, I’m going to have the really big fights all set for me,” said Rivera.

“Everyone knows me. I’m different. I’m the guy. I will win this fight. We’re going to talk in the ring.”