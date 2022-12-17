Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Michel Rivera and Frank Martin meet tonight on Showtime in what will be the final major U.S. boxing broadcast of 2022.
The unbeaten lightweights headline a three-fight main card on Showtime starting at 10 pm ET, with prelims airing free on YouTube and Facebook from 8 pm ET.
We’ll be here with live updates, highlights, results, and round by round for the main event. Join us!
Prelims (YouTube or Facebook, 8:00 pm ET)
- Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KO) vs Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
- Elijah Garcia (12-0, 10 KO) vs Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)
- Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) vs Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator
- Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KO) vs Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
- Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KO) vs Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
