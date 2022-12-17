 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michel Rivera vs Frank Martin: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Michel Rivera meets Frank Martin in a battle of unbeaten lightweights as Showtime closes their year in the ring!

By Scott Christ
Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Michel Rivera and Frank Martin meet tonight on Showtime in what will be the final major U.S. boxing broadcast of 2022.

The unbeaten lightweights headline a three-fight main card on Showtime starting at 10 pm ET, with prelims airing free on YouTube and Facebook from 8 pm ET.

We’ll be here with live updates, highlights, results, and round by round for the main event. Join us!

Prelims (YouTube or Facebook, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Omar Juarez (13-1, 5 KO) vs Austin Dulay (15-3, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Elijah Garcia (12-0, 10 KO) vs Cruse Stewart (8-1, 6 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

Main Card (SHO, 10:00 pm ET)

  • Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KO) vs Frank Martin (16-0, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator
  • Jose Uzcategui (32-4, 27 KO) vs Vladimir Shishkin (13-0, 8 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator
  • Vincent Astrolabio (17-3, 12 KO) vs Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1, 11 KO), bantamweights, 12 rounds, IBF eliminator

