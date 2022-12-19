Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya chats with Fight Hype and talks about his impression about Ryan Garcia declaring he wants to go right towards a fight with Gervonta Davis, no longer being interested in an interim tune-up bout first. Check out some of what De La Hoya had to say on the subject below.

De La Hoya on Ryan Garcia wanting to skip a tune-up fight and go straight into fight with Gervonta Davis

“We did see what Ryan posted and, you know, all we do is have to respect it. All we do is respect his decision and I understand Ryan’s frustration, and I understand the people’s frustrations — the people want to see Ryan vs Tank. That is it.

“So, look, Tank is gonna have a tune-up fight. His tools are gonna be very sharp for when he faces Ryan Garcia in April. Ryan decided to bypass the tune-up and go straight to Tank. I strongly feel it’s a big mistake but, you know, we all have to wish him the very best and stay in shape, stay in the gym, continue training, sparring, stay focused and wait for that big day.”

On Gervonta Davis potentially risking the Ryan Garcia fight in his upcoming fight against Hector Garcia

“That’s the risk you have to take and you have to give it up to Tank Davis. He’s confident in his abilities, he has a plan, he knows what he wants to do. And I don’t think he’s calling it a tune-up, I think we’re all calling it a tune-up because it’s not Ryan Garcia. But, yeah, it’s a dangerous fight, it’s a fight that can possibly spoil the big plans we have for Ryan and Tank in April but we’re crossing our fingers.”