Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger dies at 72

Just two weeks after the passing of Mills Lane, boxing has lost yet another marquee official. Multiple outlets report that Hall of Fame referee Steve Smoger has died of an “undisclosed illness” at age 72.

Smoger officiated more than 1000 professional fights during his 34-year career, over 200 of which were title fights. His CV included Hopkins vs. Trinidad, Forrest vs. Mosley, Pavlik vs. Taylor, Ward vs. Froch, Toney vs. McCallum 1, and countless other iconic bouts. His efforts earned him Hall of Fame berths in multiple states and an election to the IBHOF in 2015.

He was, by number of states and countries, the most well-traveled referee the sport had ever seen.

Outside of the ring, he served as a city prosecutor and longtime member of the Air Force National Reserve, and made semi-regular appearances on boxing broadcasts, including as the unofficial scorer for Ring City USA’s unfortunately brief run.

We at Bad Left Hook thank him for his service and wish his family and friends peace.