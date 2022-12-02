David Light won a split decision over Brandon Glanton tonight in Florida, possibly taking a final step toward a WBO cruiserweight title fight in 2023.

Light (20-0, 12 KO) won on two cards of 95-94 and 97-92 going his way, with the other going 95-94 to Glanton (17-1, 14 KO). Bad Left Hook unofficially scored the fight 95-94 Glanton, with the difference coming on a 10th round knockdown against Light. It was a questionable knockdown, too, but Light didn’t argue with it — he’d been hurt on a body shot and perhaps lost his balance trying to throw back.

The fight was fairly tough to score, with a lot of grappling and clinching in close. Glanton and Light also traded some good shots, so it wasn’t downright boring, and both men also showed real toughness. Light took some great uppercuts from Glanton as they battled in the trenches, and came back with some good shots of his own when he got a bit of separation now and then.

Both fighters showed some really good sportsmanship after, particularly Glanton, who said he didn’t really understand the scoring, but congratulated Light and even stopped a member of his corner from getting angrier on the live mic.

The win gives Light, 31, a couple of minor belts with the WBO that hopefully he didn’t have to pay double sanctioning fees on, but more importantly it gives him a good argument in the WBO rankings. Lawrence Okolie holds the WBO cruiserweight title, and might even consider fighting again next year, having been out of the ring since a February win over Michal Cieslak. It’s not exactly a division boasting incredible star power, and Light has shown a willingness to go on the road.

