Frank Martin dominates, what next for Naoya Inoue, more: Boxing podcast for Dec. 20, 2022

Hey, hey! It’s Tuesday in that wonderful holiday season, and even though things are pretty dead in boxing right now, we’ve still god a podcast for you!

Listen, being honest up front: This is the least Boxing Chat episode we can do, because there just isn’t a lot going on at the moment. Next week, with no fights to talk about at all, really, will be more boxing-heavy than this week, because next week we’re going to do some Year in Review-type stuff.

But! We still have a show for you. No weeks off, baby! We’re here to win!

First Half: Frank Martin dominates, what will he do in 2023? Naoya Inoue is moving up to 122, what do we want to see him do next? There’s also a bunch of stuff in here about Dragon Age and ... I don’t know, man, I forget

Intermission: Holiday music and John realizing he's withering into classic rock grandpa status

Holiday music and John realizing he’s withering into classic rock grandpa status Second Half: Listener questions! A couple about boxing and all the exciting ways the sport refuses to make any progress, and one about becoming a parent, which one of us can answer and the other not as much

As always, thank you so much for listening and making the first 37 weeks of this fun to do.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.