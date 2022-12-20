We’ve still yet to have an official announcement for Caleb Plant vs David Benavidez despite both sides saying they’ve reached a deal. Recently, however, there were rumors going around that this fight might not actually come off, but Caleb Plant talks to Fight Hub TV and says it’s absolutely happening — it’s just a matter of ironing out some logistics.

The father of David Benavidez would speak about the fight in a separate interview, where he outlines the numerous demands Plant has made in order for this fight to happen. Check out some excerpts from both below.

Plant on what a fight with Benavidez means to him and how he sees the fight playing out

“It’s a legacy fight for me, obviously. Super excited about it, fight I’ve been wanting for a long time and feel like it’s perfect timing.

“Me and my dad, Breadman, we’ve been working on a lot of things and Breadman has been a great addition to the team, great chemistry. And a lot of things I’ve been doing, but he’s definitely added his own spice and flavor to it and it’s been going well.”

On if he thinks he can stop Benavidez

“Don’t be surprised. If Ronald Gravil can drop him, you know, so — but we’ll get all that worked out soon.”

Benavidez Sr on the status of his son facing Plant

“[Plant] came with a lot of demands and we accepted all that he wanted to make that fight happen. I think this is the fight that people want to see and we’re super excited. We’ve been trying to fight this guy for almost five years, so everything’s ready to go. I’m just hoping he makes it to the fight and doesn’t make any excuses.

“He’s just trying to find a way out [of the fight]. First of all, he asked to wear Rival gloves — in order for him to make the fight — a 22 foot boxing ring, he wanted the blue corner, he wanted to be announced last, he wanted to come out last like a champion. And we gave him all that.

“I think if I would’ve said ‘hey, no blue corner,’ he wouldn’t fight. I mean, is that really something that he wants to do. I think he’s just trying to find a way — he felt pressure and they made him take this fight because at the end of the day you have to fight the best. In reality, I don’t think he wanted to take that fight.”