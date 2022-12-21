 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Glowacki, Joseph Parker vs Jack Massey join Eubank vs Smith

Both fights will join the main event on SKy Sports Box Office

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Key undercard bouts have been revealed for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on January 21st
https://twitter.com/boxxer/status/1605579056325410817

BOXXER has officially unveiled the supporting cast for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith on January 21st. The co-main event sees Richard Riakporhe take on former cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki in a matchup first revealed last month, while Joseph Parker faces Jack Massey one weight class up.

We’ve already discussed Riakporhe (15-0, 11 KO) vs Glowacki (32-3, 20 KO); Glowacki at his best would be a very stiff test for Riakporhe, but he’s got a lot of mileage on him and looked completely flummoxed by another tall, awkward power-puncher in Lawrence Okolie. It’ll be interesting to see whether Glowacki’s still got enough left in the tank to bring his experience and technical ability to bear.

Riakporhe said: “I’m really pleased that he took the fight. I can test the ‘Midnight Train’ once again and everybody can see how I fare up to the test of facing a former world champion.

“He won’t be a pushover and I have to be at the top of my A game. It is going to be fireworks, believe me.”

Parker (30-3, 21 KO) is coming off a brutal knockout loss to Joe Joyce in September, though he figures to have a much better outlook here. Massey (20-1, 13 KO) is a career cruiserweight who’s never weighed in above 205 and fell to Riakporhe in his biggest fight to date.

