Lawrence Okolie vs David Light signed for March 11th in London

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and mandatory challenger David Light have successfully avoided their looming purse bid. Both men submitted signed agreements to meet on a March 11th BOXXER show in London.

There is, however, a chance that things are going to get very complicated very quickly. Okolie (18-0, 14 KO) is presumably still locked in a dispute with Matchroom, which centers around whether his 2020 fight with late replacement Nikodem Jezewski counted as one of his contractually obligated bouts. Ben Shalom claims that the issue’s been resolved, but we’ve yet to receive confirmation from Eddie Hearn, who did not seem keen on letting Okolie go last I checked.

Light (20-0, 12 KO), last seen upsetting Brandon Glanton in a final eliminator, doesn’t figure to pose much of a threat to Okolie. That said, there’s every reason to believe Okolie might not be at his best, so there’s at least one source of intrigue.