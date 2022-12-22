Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch rescheduled for March 4 in Glasgow

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have a new date for their rematch, as Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com reports that the two will meet on March 4 in Glasgow, with ESPN+ airing in the United States and Sky Box Office in the United Kingdom.

The two were originally targeted for a Feb. 4 date, but organizers postponed that to not have two PPVs on Sky Box Office running closely together after the Eubank vs Smith show on Jan. 21.

Their rematch will now come just over a year after their extremely controversial first bout, which Taylor won by split decision at the same venue the second fight will be held. Almost nobody thought Taylor deserved the win, which saw him retain his undisputed championship at 140 lbs.

Taylor (19-0, 13 KO) is no longer undisputed, having drawn out vacating three of his four title belts, but he still has the WBO strap. That means Catterall (26-1, 13 KO) will no longer be able to claim undisputed status — which, again, many, many people thought he should have claimed on Feb. 26 of this year — but can still win his first world title.