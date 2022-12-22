Demetrius Andrade chats with Fight Hype about a number of topics, including his upcoming fight on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia undercard and why he ultimately turned down a fight against Janibek Alimkhanuly — which got him a fair bit of criticism. Andrade says he’s got plans to make some big fights that he wasn’t able to while under DAZN, and now that he’s working with Showtime he hopes he might have better luck. Check out some of what Andrade had to say below.

Andrade on his thoughts about Desmond Nicholson as an opponent

“He’s taking the opportunity. There’s a lot of fighters I’ve been trying to get in the ring that’s not taking the opportunity...I hope he has good camp, he’s safe, no injuries, no nothing, so we can get this show continue to go on. I believe he’s a tough, durable guy. He went the distance with Edgar Berlanga and I think he’s a good guy to step into the ring at 168 lbs. He’s a live dog, he’s in great shape it looks like all the time, and he’s looking to better his situation.”

On his new affiliation with Showtime

“My goal was always to try to get with Showtime, PBC...but once I was free, I was able to explain the truth of my side on how things unfold versus somebody else saying something for me or talking about me in a different light...in this game, if they can’t put they claws into you they’ll go on to make you seem like something you’re not.

“I’m excited to be here. I’m just gonna take things one at a time. I’m in a position where I don’t need to do three, four, five years, ten-fight deal. Nah, I’m gonna take it fight by fight, which I think is best for everybody.”

On if he wants to fight the elites, including Charlo, Plant, etc.

“Yeah, definitely...Charlo, we been in each other’s weight class since ‘54 and now ‘60 and eventually he’s gonna have to move up...We got Canelo, he’s been my mandatory at 154 and fought Liam Smith when I got stripped. Jaime Munguia, we’ve all kind of been in each other’s weight classes. At least with me moving over to Showtime there’s no more cross promotional, networks.

“When I was over there with DAZN, I tried everything to get the Munguia, the GGG, Billy Joe — I tried everything. You know, tried everything...The biggest fight I believe besides me and Canelo, it’s me and Charlo. That’s a real rivalry. That’s real. That’s a big fight. I think that’s bigger than a lot of fights out there.

“And if we all do our job, maybe one or tune-up fights — I know he hasn’t fought, I haven’t fought — a fight like that, I’m ready to fight him, no tune-up fight, no nothing. Let’s fight, me and you. Let’s go.”

On criticism from not facing Janibek Alimkhanuly

“I know what I’m capable of doing. I know what opponents, fighters, they’re trying to line me up against. It wasn’t worth anything for me...Me and GGG are in the same lane, the same generation, era. That’s what we should be clapping for, not Janibek and trying to make it seem like this dude is doing something because he fought a few guys like that. Like, come on. He can’t even carry my bag to the gym. What are you talking about?! I’m just saying, I’m not wasting my time, and not getting rewarded for my time — what I should be getting rewarded for properly.”