Tough news just before Christmas Day as multiple reports are surfacing that Jermell Charlo has suffered a broken left hand in training camp which will force a postponement of his January 28th title defense with Tim Tszyu.

In particular, Marcos Villegas reports that Charlo is said to have broken his left hand in two places — one between his pinky and ring finger, as well as the base of his thumb — after landing a punch during a sparring session. Clearly given the circumstances Charlo isn’t going to be ready to fight as was scheduled.

Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is most recently coming off a stoppage win over Brian Castano to become undisputed junior middleweight champion, and was going to defend his four major world titles in this fight against Tszyu.

As of now it’s too early for an official rescheduled date, but we’ll keep you posted as the situation develops.