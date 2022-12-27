2022 Boxing Awards and Year-End Review! Ioka vs Franco preview! Boxing podcast for Dec. 27, 2022

It’s Tuesday, it’s the end of the year, and this is a podcast about the year in boxing!

John Hansen and myself return for one more episode of Prophets of Goom to close out 2022, and we’ve got our picks for the best and some of the worst in what was a rocky year for the sport.

PLUS! Ioka vs Franco, a bit of news, a bit of Q&A, and some other crap!

First Half: Kazuto Ioka vs Joshua Franco this weekend in Japan! A couple of reader questions!

Kazuto Ioka vs Joshua Franco this weekend in Japan! A couple of reader questions! Intermission: New Year’s Resolutions: Are they good?

New Year’s Resolutions: Are they good? Second Half: Listener questions! A couple about boxing and all the exciting ways the sport refuses to make any progress, and one about becoming a parent, which one of us can answer and the other not as much

As always, thank you so much for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.