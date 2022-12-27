 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ShoBox card set for Jan. 20, ProBox TV announce main event for Jan. 25

Cesar Francis returns on ProBox TV’s card next month, and ShoBox have a tripleheader set for Jan. 20.

By Scott Christ
Cesar Francis will return to ProBox TV on Jan. 25
Two January cards are coming together, with Showtime’s ShoBox tripleheader on Jan. 20 fully set, and a main event slated for ProBox TV’s card on Jan. 25.

This is yet another attempt to get the 27-year-old Hemphill (14-0, 8 KO) on the ShoBox broadcast, after he was meant to fight on their Feb. 18 card early this year against Joe George, and then in October against Stevens (11-0, 8 KO), neither of which wound up happening.

The 22-year-old Stevens, a Reading, Penn., native, is trained by Ronnie Shields, while Hemphill is trained by Buddy McGirt. The two will meet in an eight-round fight at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KO) will take on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KO) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, and Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KO) faces Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KO) in an eight-round junior lightweight fight.

ShoBox events, for whatever reason, have an unusual tendency to need reshuffling or adjustments in the lead-up, so don’t count your chickens and all that.

ProBox TV have also set their main event for Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Cesar Francis facing Jesus Saracho in a 10-round junior welterweight bout. The 32-year-old Francis (12-0, 7 KO) isn’t really a prospect — simply too old to be called that — but has emerged as a house favorite for ProBox, fighting his last three bouts in Plant City, Fla., where he’ll headline again in a month.

Francis’ last three wins have been solid, coming over Mohamed Mimoune, Ray Beltran, and Francisco Armenta in March, July, and October.

Saracho (12-1, 11 KO), 21, is a Mexican southpaw who has won two straight after losing a ninth round stoppage against Deonte Brown in March.

ProBox TV’s show is also tentatively set to feature Manuel Gallegos (19-1, 16 KO), a 25-year-old Mexican super middleweight who will be making his U.S. debut.

