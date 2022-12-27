ShoBox card set for Jan. 20, ProBox TV announce main event for Jan. 25

Two January cards are coming together, with Showtime’s ShoBox tripleheader on Jan. 20 fully set, and a main event slated for ProBox TV’s card on Jan. 25.

This is yet another attempt to get the 27-year-old Hemphill (14-0, 8 KO) on the ShoBox broadcast, after he was meant to fight on their Feb. 18 card early this year against Joe George, and then in October against Stevens (11-0, 8 KO), neither of which wound up happening.

The 22-year-old Stevens, a Reading, Penn., native, is trained by Ronnie Shields, while Hemphill is trained by Buddy McGirt. The two will meet in an eight-round fight at super middleweight.

Also on the card, Atif Oberlton (7-0, 6 KO) will take on Artem Brusov (12-0, 11 KO) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight, and Julian Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KO) faces Rosalindo Morales (9-0, 2 KO) in an eight-round junior lightweight fight.

ShoBox events, for whatever reason, have an unusual tendency to need reshuffling or adjustments in the lead-up, so don’t count your chickens and all that.

ProBox TV have also set their main event for Wednesday, Jan. 25, with Cesar Francis facing Jesus Saracho in a 10-round junior welterweight bout. The 32-year-old Francis (12-0, 7 KO) isn’t really a prospect — simply too old to be called that — but has emerged as a house favorite for ProBox, fighting his last three bouts in Plant City, Fla., where he’ll headline again in a month.

Francis’ last three wins have been solid, coming over Mohamed Mimoune, Ray Beltran, and Francisco Armenta in March, July, and October.

Saracho (12-1, 11 KO), 21, is a Mexican southpaw who has won two straight after losing a ninth round stoppage against Deonte Brown in March.

ProBox TV’s show is also tentatively set to feature Manuel Gallegos (19-1, 16 KO), a 25-year-old Mexican super middleweight who will be making his U.S. debut.