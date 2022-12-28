Gervonta Davis arrested and jailed on domestic violence charge in Florida

Gervonta Davis has been arrested and jailed in Florida on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm.

There is no bond set, and Davis will appear in court on Wednesday morning, according to Broward County Sheriff’s Office records. The arrest came on Tuesday. Mike Coppinger of ESPN.com reported the story earlier.

The 28-year-old Davis is also due in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 on charges of a hit-and-run incident from late 2020, where he faces 14 charges and could potentially face serious jail time.

As for his boxing career, Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is due to return to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, headlining a Showtime pay-per-view against Hector Luis Garcia. A deal is also in place for April in a much bigger fight against Ryan Garcia.

At the moment, none of that is guaranteed, particularly the second event, as legal issues once again lead to uncertainty in Davis’ career.