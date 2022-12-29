Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mikhaled undisputed clash joins Serrano vs Cruz

Hulu Theater is set to host an undisputed doubleheader on February 4th. ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, confirming earlier reporting from Jake Donovan, brings word that Alycia Baumgardner will face Elhem Mekhaled for all the super featherweight belts in the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz.

Those of you who’ve been paying attention may be confused, as Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KO) is not the WBA super featherweight champion. The mystery is partially explained by actual champion Hyun Mi Choi, whom both Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KO) and Mikaela Mayer had doggedly pursued for ages without success, being relegated to Champion in Recess at the sanctioning body’s convention due to injury.

There does not, however, appear to be a valid reason for Mekhaled to get this opportunity, as she’s ranked no. 5 behind Ramona Graeff, Delfine Persoon, Rima Ayadi, and Jennifer Han. She’s actually coming off a loss to Persoon in May, so I have to assume that either five weeks was too short a notice for the others or the WBA is being the WBA.

Shame. Baumgardner vs Persoon would have been a banger. We’ll bring word as soon as the event is officially revealed.