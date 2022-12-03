 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fury vs Chisora 3: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card info

Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora for a third time today in London. Join us for live updates!

By Scott Christ
Tyson Fury faces Derek Chisora for a third time today in London
Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tyson Fury takes on Derek Chisora for a third time today, for some reason, and we’ll be here with live updates and coverage starting from 1 pm ET.

The fights will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States, and air on BT Sport Box Office for a price of £26.95 in the United Kingdom.

Live updates, including round by round for the main event, highlights, and results, will come in this stream:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1:00 pm ET)

  • Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO) vs Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KO), third fight, heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Fury’s WBC title
  • Daniel Dubois (18-1, 17 KO) vs Kevin Lerena (28-1, 14 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds
  • Yvan Mendy (47-5-1, 22 KO) vs Denys Berinchyk (16-0, 9 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, for Mendy’s European title
  • Karol Itauma (8-0, 6 KO) vs Vladimir Belujsky (12-5-1, 8 KO), light heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Isaac Lowe (21-2-3, 6 KO) vs Sandeep Singh Bhatti (8-4, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

