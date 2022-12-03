Estrada vs Chocolatito 3: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez meet for a third time tonight in Arizona, with the vacant WBC junior bantamweight title on the line between the great rivals.

The main card will kick off at 8 pm ET on DAZN, with prelims starting at 5 pm ET. You can scroll down a bit to get the prelims stream, which is free on YouTube.

Live updates, including highlights, results, and round by round from Wil Esco for all four main card fights, will come in this stream:

Prelims (Social Media and DAZN, 5:00 pm ET)

Marc Castro (8-0, 6 KO) vs Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-3, 8 KO), lightweights, 8 rounds

Beatriz Ferreira (1-0, 0 KO) vs Carisse Brown (7-2, 4 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

Anthony Herrera (3-0-1, 2 KO) vs Christian Sullivan (8-0, 5 KO), junior bantamweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)