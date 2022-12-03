Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis wasn’t kidding when he says he’s got smoke for everybody. Tank openly lashed out on Twitter today, in a series of since-deleted posts where he basically accused Ryan Garcia of doping before going off on DAZN and Eddie Hearn for sweeping these sort of issues under the rug. As mentioned, Tank would quickly delete these posts, as he’s often inclined to do. But luckily screenshots exists.

“No funny shit,” Davis would begin in response to a recent photo of Garcia. “If I find out he’s cheating it’s gonna be a problem and it’s gonna be more than boxing problems...[on my momma]!”

Another Twitter user would ask Tank if he really thinks Garcia is ‘on the juice.’

“He never looked that big before,” Tank responded. “he he definitely on something...shid DAZN already proved they don’t [give a fuck] about testing.”

Tank continued by saying he tried to insist on early VADA testing leading into his upcoming fight with Garcia — both of whom have interim fights scheduled before meeting — but that presumably didn’t happen.

“And why they didn’t banned Eddie [Hearn] for still trying to have fights after he knew a fight[er] was cheating and still try to continue [with] the boxing match?” Tank asked, in clear allusion to the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn situation.

Realistically, I hope this sort of thing doesn’t turn into some litigation nightmare that somehow keeps these two from actually fighting. This is boxing and there’s still plenty of time for things to go awry, and this sport desperately needs some fights people can get excited about.