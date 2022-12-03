Tyson Fury predictably dominated an over-matched Derek Chisora in their third fight today in London, finally forcing a 10th round stoppage from referee Victor Loughlin.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) was in control from round one on, with Chisora (33-13, 23 KO) brave as always but just totally out of his depth, the same as he was by their 2014 rematch. His best chance to ever beat Fury came and went in 2011 when they first met, and he wasn’t that competitive in that one, either.

Fury, though, was complimentary toward Chisora, maintaining his great respect for the man and fighter.

“Take nothing away from Derek Chisora, he’s an absolute warrior, and it’s been a privilege to fight him three times. He’s an absolute British folk hero, and he’s grown on everybody. We all love Derek Chisora,” Fury said before leading the crowd in song for his again-vanquished opponent.

“We’ve had three epic fights. What a tough man. I was hitting him with shots that would knock anyone else spark out. He stood up to every one of them and was calling me a bitch in there. He was going, ‘You can hit harder than that, you little bitch!’ I was, like, ‘Del, come on, mate.’”

“Thanks to the ref. As a fighter, you don’t want to stop, you’ll go out on your shield,” Chisora said. “The ref said, ‘If you take more punches, I’m gonna pull you out.’ And thank you, Tyson. I really appreciate that. Me and Tyson are friends.”

Chisora added, “There’s a big fight coming up. Everyone wants to see one champion at heavyweight. We’d like to see him and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia. That’s the fight we should make happen now.”

Usyk, seated ringside, entered the ring when Fury called for him. Fury confronted him screaming, but Usyk just stayed steely-eyed and bemused by Fury’s shouting. Fury just kept shouting, and then Joe Joyce joined the scene. Fury said if the fight with Usyk doesn’t happen, he’ll fight Joe Joyce at Wembley Stadium.

Fury did mention in his post-fight interview with ESPN’s Mark Kriegel that he has “some hand problems” and may need to get surgery on his elbow.

Fury vs Chisora 3 highlights

Daniel Dubois TKO-3 Kevin Lerena

The result made simple like that does not tell you anything about this fight. To break it down in bullet points:

Dubois (19-1, 18 KO) got dropped in the first round, and hurt his leg, specifically his knee, it seems. He had to take the knee twice in the round following the knockdown, and it needs to be said that the bell rang about 10 seconds too early to end the frame.

Dubois was sent back out for round two and beyond with he and his corner knowing the knee was pretty screwed. He could jab and try to drop a right hand hammer, but when he tried to throw a left hook it was clear he couldn’t. He was extremely limited from there.

Lerena (28-2, 14 KO) did not press the issue; he was very cautious because he could see Dubois still had the right hand to throw.

Dubois got through the second, and in the third, the right hand landed. Lerena went down, then Dubois finished with uppercuts near the ropes at the end of round three. Referee Howard Foster arguably could have let Lerena go to his corner and try to recover, but he was jumping in as the bell sounded. He got there after it had sounded.

It was a hell of a thing to watch, man. We’re talking about a guy losing a 10-6 opening round and coming back to win in three on a bad leg. You don’t see this every week.

I would advise you not drive yourself crazy about the WBA — whose fake “world title” was on the line here — having a three-knockdown rule. They don’t care. Sanctioning body rules aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. They mean nothing if somebody would rather they not apply.

Undercard highlights and results

Denys Berinchyk UD-12 Yvan Mendy: Berinchyk (17-0, 9 KO) takes the European lightweight title from Mendy (47-6-1, 22 KO) on scores of 116-112, 116-112, and 117-112. BLH unofficially had it 118-110 for Berinchyk, who is 34 now and really could have had a bit more of a pro career than he has to date, but it just didn’t happen that way. But if he’d really stepped up against top fighters to date, too, he likely would have lost to someone. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist is skilled, sound, and solid, but doesn’t really have big standout qualities. He was still a good bit too much for Mendy, who at 37 is in the back end of his career, but capable enough to get

Karol Itauma TKO-8 Vladimir Belujsky: Itauma (9-0, 7 KO) "got rounds in," as they say, but Belujsky (12-6-1, 8 KO) was never really in the fight or competitive or anything. Belujsky went down in the seventh, got finished in the eighth and final round. Once Itauma went through the gears, he got it done. Hoping for more from him in 2023, he's a quality prospect.

Royston Barney-Smith TKO-1 Cruz Perez: Lasted 62 seconds. Barney-Smith (4-0, 2 KO) is an 18-year-old southpaw who wraps up his first calendar year as a pro, where he got to fight on Wembley Arena, Wembley Stadium, York Hall, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium undercards.