Video: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk stare down after Fury vs Chisora fight

Tyson Fury’s win over Derek Chisora went pretty much the way everyone expected it would, but post-fight saw some real highlights, as Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk, who wasn’t shy about making his way straight to the ring when he heard his name.

Fury and Usyk went face-to-face, and Fury shouted a lot:

FURY AND USYK FACE OFF! #FuryChisora pic.twitter.com/T7hgrqekEA — Boxing on BT Sport (@BTSportBoxing) December 3, 2022

Said Fury: “15 stone little midget beat a bodybuilder! Well, I ain’t a bodybuilder, sucker! I’m gonna write you off! I already done one Ukrainian, Klitschko, didn’t I? And I’ll do you as well, gappy-teeth! You ugly little man! You ugly little man! Let’s get it on!”

Fury would continue on with a lot more screaming and raving, most of it just filled with vulgarities. My word! Usyk pretty much just stood there, making some Usyk faces.

Joe Joyce would also join the party, and Fury told him to his face that if the Usyk fight isn’t next, he’ll be happy to face Joyce at Wembley Stadium next spring.

I don’t think either fight is one boxing fans would argue with — obviously, Fury vs Usyk would be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, and on the other side, a lot of people probably see Joyce as a more troubling style matchup for Fury than Usyk might be. Obviously, that’s “on paper,” but that’s how you sell a fight, on paper.

Which would you rather see next?