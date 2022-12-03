 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk stare down after Fury vs Chisora fight

Tyson Fury went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk after his win over Derek Chisora.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Tyson Fury went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk after his win over Derek Chisora
Tyson Fury went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk after his win over Derek Chisora
Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Tyson Fury’s win over Derek Chisora went pretty much the way everyone expected it would, but post-fight saw some real highlights, as Fury called out Oleksandr Usyk, who wasn’t shy about making his way straight to the ring when he heard his name.

Fury and Usyk went face-to-face, and Fury shouted a lot:

Said Fury: “15 stone little midget beat a bodybuilder! Well, I ain’t a bodybuilder, sucker! I’m gonna write you off! I already done one Ukrainian, Klitschko, didn’t I? And I’ll do you as well, gappy-teeth! You ugly little man! You ugly little man! Let’s get it on!”

Fury would continue on with a lot more screaming and raving, most of it just filled with vulgarities. My word! Usyk pretty much just stood there, making some Usyk faces.

Joe Joyce would also join the party, and Fury told him to his face that if the Usyk fight isn’t next, he’ll be happy to face Joyce at Wembley Stadium next spring.

I don’t think either fight is one boxing fans would argue with — obviously, Fury vs Usyk would be for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, and on the other side, a lot of people probably see Joyce as a more troubling style matchup for Fury than Usyk might be. Obviously, that’s “on paper,” but that’s how you sell a fight, on paper.

Which would you rather see next?

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook