In a quickly developing story, the woman who called 911 and initially accused Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis of domestic violence is now claiming that he never harmed her nor their daughter, per a report by TMZ.

The woman says in a social media post that she was frantic at the time of an argument that they both were at fault for, and claims she unnecessarily called the police.

“I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space, and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.

“While emotions were high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

From the moment the story broke Davis maintained that he was never guilty of what he had been accused of, and seems to still be scheduled for his Jan. 7 Showtime PPV against Hector Garcia — although he has in an apparent moment of frustration expressed that he was no longer interest in going through with the fight. We’ll continue to keep you posted as things continue to develop.