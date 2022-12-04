Crawford vs Avanesyan, Teofimo vs Martin, Pacquiao exhibition: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Dec. 8-10, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 8

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Warrington vs Lopez press conference.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Martin press conference.

Friday, Dec. 9

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Warrington vs Lopez weigh-in.

ESPN+ and Social Media, 12:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Martin weigh-in. They’ll also have “Max on Boxing” weigh-in specials on ESPN2 and 4 pm ET and ESPNews at 10:30 pm ET if you’re that stoked about this weigh-in and have to see it on your cable or satellite box. But it’ll be over.

Saturday, Dec. 10

DAZN and Social Media, 10:00 am ET, Warrington vs Lopez prelims.

DAZN, 1:00 pm ET, Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez. Warrington defends his IBF featherweight title in Leeds, which may be the absolute best atmosphere in boxing today. This is a sleeper — Warrington is good but hardly a super-dominant, unbeatable titleholder, and Lopez can fight, he’s tricky and can be a real handful. Ebanie Bridges defends her IBF bantamweight belt against Shannon O’Connell, JJ Metcalf is back against Courtney Pennington, and you’ve also got Shannon Courtenay and some prospects scheduled for action. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 1:15 pm ET, Michael Conlan vs Karim Guerfi. The results and returns on the back end for us when it comes to Conlan fights of this stature have pretty much died. So no live coverage; I could have pulled John in to do this, but it’s just not worth the extra effort, and no one in the wider audience is going to reasonably choose this over Warrington-Lopez. Guerfi is a decent veteran, a European-level bantamweight through featherweight, who has also been smashed in one by Lee McGregor and stopped in nine by Jordan Gill in the last couple of years. Nothing of major note on the undercard in Belfast, though Liam Taylor vs Tyrone McKenna could be a very fun fight.

PPV, 6:00 pm ET, Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan. This is the start time BLK Prime currently have listed; it’s possible they will try out an early start time. The fight will also be available on PPV.com if you’re looking for an alternative streaming option. Undercard info here — it’s nothing special, Cris Cyborg is on it, Arnold Khegai vs Eduardo Baez might be a good fight. Price is $39.99. I’ll be here. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Lopez vs Martin prelims.

ESPN and ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin. The main card will begin when the Heisman ceremony on ESPN concludes, and that starts at 8 pm ET. Lopez has been in this slot before and Top Rank and ESPN love having fights right after for some reason; I’m glad they do, mind you. This is a WBC eliminator at 140, but not for an immediate shot at Regis Prograis; Jose Ramirez, another Top Rank fighter, has the promised first crack. Martin comes in here on short notice, replacing Jose Pedraza. Wil will be on the coverage. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Manny Pacquiao vs DK Yoo (Exhibition). This is available through FITE TV and PPV.com if you want streaming options. It was inevitable that Pacquiao would get into this check-cashing game. The big money for him and Mayweather would be running an exhibition against one another; lots working against that idea, mainly egos and danger if someone goes “off-script,” and the money would have to come from Dubai or RIZIN, one figures. RIZIN did have Pacquiao at Mayweather’s last Japan date. Normally I’d probably check in for this but there’s a lot of real boxing going on. Sorry, Senator! Price is $29.99.