Today Showtime Sports officially announced a January 7th pay-per-view bout between Gervonta Davis and Hector Garcia where Davis will defend his secondary WBA title at lightweight, removing any doubt on what’s next on the docket for ‘Tank.’

Davis has reportedly reached a deal to face Ryan Garcia in a catchweight bout, which is really the fight fans have been looking for, but before he gets to that he’ll have to handle business at the top of the year at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

“I’m very excited to be fighting again in the DMV,” said Davis. “I can’t wait to see all my day one supporters, family, friends, and fans come together for a big fight party. My opponent is an Olympian and a world champion who’s proven to the boxing world that he is a tremendous competitor.

“I’m in camp working hard and I’ll be ready on January 7 to make this a statement fight for all my future opponents. Make sure you get your tickets now, because this fight is going to be a sellout for sure! Keep supporting me and I’ll fight for you!”

As for Hector Garcia, he believes this is a real breakout opportunity for him, and says he’ll be looking to seize the opportunity and rise to the occasion.

“I want to thank my whole team, along with Gervonta Davis, for the opportunity to face one of the best fighters in the world,” said Garcia. “This is going to elevate my game and ultimately, it’s going to give the fans an all-time classic that they won’t forget. On January 7, Gervonta Davis and I are going to produce a war that is going to go down as one of the great fights in history and will solidify my name with the greats.”