Crawford and Teofimo return, Tyson Fury, Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, more: Boxing podcast for Dec. 6, 2022

We look ahead, we look behind, we look and look and look on this week’s podcast!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Tyson Fury won again, so what’s next? That and more on this week’s podcast!
It’s Tuesday, and you know what time it is: the time for a podcast.

John and myself are back this week with a look ahead to this weekend’s action, including returns for Terence Crawford and Teofimo Lopez, plus Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez, Michael Conlan, and Manny Pacquiao exhibiting!

We also look back at last week’s action, including Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, Tyson Fury, and more!

  • First Half: Preview CENTRAL! Crawford vs Avanesyan! Lopez vs Martin! Warrington vs Lopez! Some other stuff!
  • Intermission: And it’s ride, Willie, ride / Roll, Willie, roll / Wherever you are gamblin’ now / Nobody really knows
  • Second Half: Tyson Fury won again, what’s next? Estrada vs Chocolatito 3! Julio Cesar Martinez, Daniel Dubois, and the FIGHT OF THE YEAR OF THE WEEK!

As always, thanks for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

