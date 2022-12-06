Crawford and Teofimo return, Tyson Fury, Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, more: Boxing podcast for Dec. 6, 2022

It’s Tuesday, and you know what time it is: the time for a podcast.

John and myself are back this week with a look ahead to this weekend’s action, including returns for Terence Crawford and Teofimo Lopez, plus Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez, Michael Conlan, and Manny Pacquiao exhibiting!

We also look back at last week’s action, including Estrada vs Chocolatito 3, Tyson Fury, and more!

First Half: Preview CENTRAL! Crawford vs Avanesyan! Lopez vs Martin! Warrington vs Lopez! Some other stuff!

Preview CENTRAL! Crawford vs Avanesyan! Lopez vs Martin! Warrington vs Lopez! Some other stuff!

Tyson Fury won again, what's next? Estrada vs Chocolatito 3! Julio Cesar Martinez, Daniel Dubois, and the FIGHT OF THE YEAR OF THE WEEK!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.