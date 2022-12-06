Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza took some time to chat with our friends at Fight Hub TV following the official press conference for Gervonta Davis vs Hector Garcia. Espinoza would discuss his feelings about Davis’ upcoming match with a much bigger one against Ryan Garcia to come, and expresses his enthusiasm for putting together what he feels is one of the strongest PPV cards he can remember. Check out some of what he had to say below.

“Look, I think it’s tough fight for Tank,” Espinoza would say. “Makes me a little bit nervous given what’s at stake, given that Tank’s got a big fight later in the year. (Tank) could’ve taken a much easier fight than he did, this is not a gimme. I know Garcia’s been at a lighter weight but he’s a big dude, much taller. I think he’s going to adjust to 135 just fine, and I expect a tough fight.

“Then with the rest of the card, I’m really thrilled with the way the rest of the card has come out. You don’t often see PPV cards of this quality to get Demetrius Andrade, Rashidi Ellis, Jaron Ennis, all on the same card under a Tank Davis fight. That’s as strong a PPV card as I can remember.

“Tank wanted to get back to the east coast, he’s been bouncing around a little bit, somewhere closer to home, Baltimore, D.C. And it’s one of those markets — D.C. is a great sports town. They haven’t had a fight in a while so it sort of all made sense to come back under the assumption there’s probably some pent up demand at not having had a boxing match in quite a while.”