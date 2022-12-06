 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Garcia vs Mercito Gesta targeted for January 21st or 28th in Austin

Mercito Gesta has fought just once since 2019, scoring an April 2022 decision over Joel Diaz Jr

By Patrick L. Stumberg
Ryan Garcia v Javier Fortuna Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images

A day after Showtime officially confirmed Gervonta Davis’ January 7th clash with Hector Garcia, we now have word of Ryan Garcia’s January endeavor. Multiple outlets report that “Kingry” is gearing up to face Mercito Gesta in Austin on either the 21st or 28th of January at 140 pounds.

Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KO), whom you may recall as one of many “NEXT PACQUIAO?!?!?!” hype trains before Miguel Vazquez schooled him a decade back, isn’t in the same universe as Hector Garcia as far as divisional relevance or potential to throw a wrench into the big April blockbuster, but he can at least still put on a show, as seen when he ended a 2.5-year layoff by out-warring Joel Diaz Jr in April. He’s also a southpaw, which I’m certain the DAZN crew will hype relentlessly.

Garcia (23-0, 19 KO) is absolutely going to mulch him, don’t get me wrong. I just feel like we can trust Gesta to go out on his shield and produce some sort of highlight before all’s said and done. We can also expect “Tank” to give Garcia grief for his choice of opponent, which should entertain in its own right.

