Tim Bradley, Carl Froch, and Rafael Marquez lead IBHOF Class of 2023

The International Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 is here, and unlike the previous three, they’ll have a ceremony all to themselves.

The latest icons to be immortalized at Canastota:

Two-division champion and owner of a nearly decade-long undefeated streak Tim Bradley.

Three-time super middleweight champion and beloved icon of 80,000 screaming fans at Wembley Carl Froch.

Indefatigable slugger and two-division champion Rafael Marquez.

19-year veteran and former super bantamweight champion Alicia Ashley.

Mexican fighting icon Laura Serrano.

Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman.

Top trainer of more than 40 years Joe Goossen.

The man behind HBO boxing, Seth Abraham.

Well-traveled commentator Tim Ryan.

“This is one of the greatest days of my life. I appreciate this so much. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m ecstatic and don’t really know what to say. This is everything I wanted and everything I worked for. I’m full of emotions and there are so many things going through my mind from my past that got me to this point. This is a dream come true. This is my heaven, the International Boxing Hall of Fame.” - Timothy Bradley Jr.

“Brilliant! This is amazing, great news! It’s amazing to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside so many legends of the sport. Boxing is the best sport in the world. It tests everything in a man and a woman. The mentality, discipline, grit, determination, heart, desire, everything is all in that ring and it is just you on your own with your opponent. For me to be inducted with the greatest of all time from every weight division is just fantastic! I’m grateful to be recognized.” - Carl Froch

“Perfect! Thank you very much. I don’t have the words to describe how I feel receiving this great news. I am very happy. It is a great honor to be in the Hall of Fame and I am very proud to be in Canastota with the greatest boxers of all time.” - Rafael Marquez

“OMG! It is such an honor to be among the history of boxing and being there with the females that I absolutely admire as well. I’m totally ecstatic and speechless.” - Alicia Ashley

“Oh my goodness! This is exciting news. I dedicated my whole life to boxing and I did my best in those days when it was very difficult for women to fight especially in my country of Mexico, where I fought for women’s rights. I’m so happy. I’m thankful for all of the members of the International Boxing Hall of Fame.” - Laura Serrano

“Oh my God! It’s the greatest news I’ve heard and it means the world to me. My goal and what I’ve worked for is to build champions and, to me, to be elected into the International Boxing Hall of Fame for this work is the biggest honor.” - Brad Goodman

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m absolutely stunned. To think I’ll be in the Hall of Fame with my brother Dan is probably the best thing I’ve heard since he died. When I got into the sport back in 1970, I would have never thought in ten million years that I would really make a mark and eventually end up in the International Boxing Hall of Fame. I’m shocked and honored.” - Joe Goossen

“This is terrific news! I’ve been in this business my entire professional life and it is just an incredible honor to be voted in by my peers for the years I’ve spent in the business and hopefully with many more to come. It is a crazy business but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” - Brad Jacobs

“This is a great honor, but the accolade really belongs to HBO SPORTS. I have always believed that HBO’s undisputed crown as ‘The Network of Champions’ was earned by many. And many are deservedly in the Hall of Fame. Larry Merchant, Jim Lampley, Lou DiBella, George Foreman, Emanuel Steward, Harold Lederman, Roy Jones Jr., Lennox Lewis, Sugar Ray Leonard, Bert Sugar. I hope in the years ahead other deserving HBOers join this esteemed company. For now, I am thrilled to be in this fabled House of ‘The Sweet Science.’” - Seth Abraham

“Thank you so much. This is a real thrill for me to join Gil Clancy in the Hall of Fame. And I’m glad that the sport of boxing still has worldwide popularity as it did during my tenure with Gil. All sports change – some for better and some for not – and I think boxing is on the right track by taking care of its athletes with more attention to safety and governance. Everybody that loves it and appreciates the sport is doing their part.” - Tim Ryan

Tiger Jack Fox, Pone Kingpetch, and JoAnn Hagen were also elected posthumously. Strong lineup any way you slice it.