Gervonta Davis: Hall of Fame-bound Tim Bradley was “ass”

Gervonta Davis fired off a criticism of Tim Bradley after Bradley was elected to the Hall of Fame.

By Scott Christ
Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME and Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr are both in the news this week, with Davis having a press conference for his Jan. 7 Showtime PPV main event against Hector Luis Garcia, and Bradley being elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Bradley, who won world titles at 140 and 147 and had a career record of 33-2-1 (13 KO) from 2004-16, will probably get some arguments for his election from some people out there, mainly those who hold the IBHOF to a standard that doesn’t actually exist and never has.

But yeah, I think a lot of people would say he’s a borderline candidate, but he got the votes, and he’s going in.

Consider Tank one of the detractors:

In case he deletes the Tweet, which he does sometimes, we’ll just add the screenshot ahead of time:

“Tim was really ass. Facts,” Davis said on Twitter.

Pretty direct. Pretty blunt.

Of course, that won’t change that Bradley is headed to the Hall.

