As Manny Pacquiao starts his exhibition circuit he joins a virtual interview alongside Ray Flores and Ryan Garcia and is specifically asked about his thoughts on wanting a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, to whom he lost in convincing fashion in 2015.

“I don’t think he will do a rematch with me,” Pacquaio said. “I don’t think so. What I thought is that he’s scared to death to fight again and that’s my analysis and thought on the rematch with him.”

Then when asked if he truly believes he could beat Floyd Mayweather today after seeing his recent exhibition fights, Pacquiao expressed no doubt.

“Well, all the time my thinking is I can beat him easily,” Pacquiao responded. “For me, I don’t want an exhibition fight with him, I want a real fight, a 12-round fight with him.”

Why Mayweather-Pacquiao continues to be a point of interest for anyone boggles the mind, but Pacquiao is correct that this is never likely to take place, although he’s certainly wrong that Floyd is ‘scared to death’ or would ‘easily’ beat him. But, hey, it’s something to talk about!