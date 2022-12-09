Adrien Broner vs Ivan Redkach targeted for February

During his quick hits about the current state of boxing, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix revealed that BLK Prime is looking to pit recent signee Adrien Broner against Ivan Redkach this coming February.

The fight is the first of three on Broner’s (34-4-1, 24 KO) three-fight deal, which he claims is worth “eight digits.” It’ll also be his first since February of last year, when he stank out the joint against Jovanie Santiago, and just his second in the span of four years. His career resilience is genuinely incredible considering that he’s neither a top fighter or a particularly entertaining one at this point, especially since he seems to spend most of his free time getting arrested.

Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KO) was a decently hot commodity once upon a time before Dejan Zlaticanin smashed him in 2015. He’s since found a steady role as the designated B-side, most notably stopping Devin Alexander three years back, biting Danny Garcia during a decision loss, and playing up a phantom low blow in defeat against Regis Prograis.

These two deserve each other, honestly.