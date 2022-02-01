Mario Barrios talks Keith Thurman fight, loss to Gervonta Davis, and more

Mario Barrios makes an appearance on Brian Custer’s Last Stand Podcast to discuss a number of topics including his upcoming welterweight debut against Keith Thurman, his loss to Gervonta Davis, and a number of other topics. Check out some excerpts of what Barrios had to say below with the full video interview above.

Barrios on why he’s making the move up to welterweight

“The move up, it’s been a long time coming already. But it’s here, we’ve got a great opportunity in front of us, a great fighter in front of us, and just looking forward to going out February 5th and giving everybody a great fight, displaying my abilities once more and looking forward to coming up victorious come Feb. 5”

On why not take a tune up fight first instead of going right in against Thurman

“He was the biggest opportunity that was presented, and I want to continue testing my abilities, testing my skills, and there’s never been anybody that I’ve been afraid to step in the ring with. So Keith Thurman is no different. I know he’s a great fighter, a former world champion, he’s been in there with some of the best in the division arguably — again, I’m just excited for the opportunity.”

On if he thinks Thurman is no longer in his prime

“We’re going into Feb. 5th with the mentality that Thurman is rested, Thurman is in perfect health and condition and coming back hungry as ever. So we’re expecting to see the best Thurman so that’s been a real big motivator in camp...”

On if he thinks his power will translate at 147

“I believe so but come Feb. 5th I’m excited to go out there and display that, not only for myself but the boxing world.”

On what he thinks the biggest mistake he made against Gervonta Davis was

“Looking back at the Tank fight with me and my team, we were very satisfied with my performance. There was small mistakes I made in that fight that we had looked back and corrected going into this camp but I was glad I was able to display my boxing abilities. I have always told everyone I’m a great boxer aside from just a power puncher, a basic fighter, and I think that fight really put everybody on notice.

“I told everybody I’m a warrior at the end of the day, doesn’t matter what I get hit with. If I get knocked down I’m gonna get back up and keep on coming. We’re still very satisfied with the performance even though it didn’t go our way. It was a great learning experience and I’m just looking to continue on growing.”