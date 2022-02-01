Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs Elin Cederroos, Liam Smith vs Jessie Vargas join Taylor-Serrano on April 30th

The undercard for Katie Taylor’s historic April 30th clash with Amanda Serrano is starting to come together, as Matchroom has announced a second undisputed title fight between super middleweight champions Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos.

Crews-Dezurn (7-1, 2 KO) and Cederroos (12-3, 5 KO) were supposed to meet on a Triller card last year, but some remarkable incompetence on the promoter’s part kept it off the docket. They ultimately signed with Matchroom in January and are now set for what looks like a very competitive bout.

Also on tap is a rescheduled clash between Liam Smith and Jessie Vargas, originally slated for this Saturday before Vargas came down with COVID.

Not much to say about this matchup that hasn’t already said; Smith (30-3-1, 17 KO) is red-hot since a 2018 loss to Jaime Munguia, his only loss in that span a bogus decision to Magomed Kurbanov, while Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KO) makes his super welterweight debut on the heels of a two-year layoff.

“Thankfully, I’m now through COVID,” said Vargas. “I want to show everyone I’m better than before, I’ve been working on things in the gym, so it’s not like I’ve had a two-year lay-off.

“Liam is talking a lot, and the fire is burning inside me. You don’t trash talk me, and I’m coming in a different person. I’ll exploit all of his weaknesses and take him out – My goal is to knock him out and retire him! This will be an action-packed fight.

“It’s going to be an amazing night. Amanda and Katie are trailblazers for the sport, and I’m honored to be a part of a historic event in New York.”

“I’m buzzing and proud to be fighting at Madison Square Garden,” said Smith. “It’s one I can tick off my bucket list now along with Las Vegas; MSG is the pinnacle of boxing, and everything happens for a reason, so I am happy to be heading to New York on April 30. The main event is fantastic, Katie is always in exciting fights, and I am sure there will be lots of British and Irish fans there who will back me.

“This fight is an itch that has needed scratching for a long time now, and I want to beat Jessie and beat him well and move on. I hope that he turns up fit and healthy this time as I aim to retire him and send him into politics. He wants to move into politics, and I will give him a reason to concentrate on that 100 percent.

“Jessie stopping me? I find that highly unlikely when only one person has done that and Jessie is no Canelo Alvarez. I fully intend on stopping him, being the first man to do it, and adding my name to the names that have beaten him.”