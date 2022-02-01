Jake Paul has been a key factor in getting a fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano signed and sealed for April 30 at Madison Square Garden, as Serrano is signed with Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

He was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and talked about getting that deal over the finish line, his excitement for the fight, and career-high paydays coming to both fighters.

On helping to get Taylor vs Serrano done

“I owe all the credit to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for being two of the pound-for-pound greatest female fighters to have ever lived. They’ve been trying to put this fight on, I think they just needed that extra sauce. It’s all our efforts in getting this done and it’s what needed to happen for women’s boxing to progress it forward and get women paid more. It’s historic in many ways.

“I don’t want to take any credit. I think Amanda Serrano’s an amazing person and I’m willing to help her in any way possible, whether it’s being a friend or being a manager. I give them the credit.”

On the paydays for the fighters

“They’re getting paid in the seven figures, which is historic. It’s never happened for women, guaranteed seven figures, plus pay-per-view. Obviously it’s going to be a massive pay-per-view. This is life-changing for both girls and especially I know for Amanda Serrano, because I’ve heard her stories of how much she’s been getting paid since day one. That’s what initially sparked my desire to want to help her. How is (a seven-division champion) — you’re getting paid, like, $20,000? This is absurd.”

“Her last fight was a career high (payday), but now it’s a whole other level. I’m excited and this is gonna be a massive fight. It’s gonna be so big. Everyone’s talking about the historic moment and the money, and I agree, let’s talk about all of those things, but I’m excited to see the fight. I’m excited to see the two greatest of their craft in a similar weight division going at it. That’s what I’m most excited for!”

[Editor’s Note: While there may be a pay-per-view option, the fight will stream live on DAZN for subscribers.]

On co-promoting with Eddie Hearn

“There will be a little bit of a rivalry on the promoter side, but I love Eddie. I think he’s a sharp, intelligent, handsome guy, and it’s all love. He was one of the first to sort of believe in this — whatever you want to call it, ‘YouTube Boxing’ is what it first started as, and he saw the power behind it. I give him a ton of credit for taking some gambles there initially, early on.

“He’s an innovator, he’s ahead of the curve, he’s a visionary, and that’s why he’s done so well. And that’s why he, I would say, today is the most famous, outspoken boxing promoter.”

On his recent beef with Bob Arum

“It’s awful. It’s so lewd and disrespectful and he’s so behind the times. He’s a dinosaur. He’s miseducated and he clearly doesn’t have women around him, powerful women around him to tell him, like, ‘Yo, you’re an idiot.’ I don’t even know if he has a wife, but if I was Bob Arum’s wife and I heard him say that, I would smack him in the head.

“It’s disrespectful, it’s just awful to see that. I feel bad for, you know, any female fighter that is signed to him. I believe Mikaela Turner [Editor’s note: Mayer] is signed to him. I feel bad for her. How could you be signed to a promoter who literally says that you’re basically worthless? It’s a huge issue. Bob Arum has done a bunch of stuff I don’t like. When he verbally basically assaulted Mike Coppinger. He’s just an egotistical old man who’s behind the times and is, I guess, losing grasp of reality and the world around him.”