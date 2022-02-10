Keith Thurman “would love” to fight Spence vs Ugas winner later this year

With Errol Spence Jr and Yordenis Ugas officially set to unify three welterweight titles on April 16, you’d expect the returned Keith Thurman to have a keen eye on that fight, and indeed he does.

Thurman, who returned from almost three years out of the ring to beat Mario Barrios last Saturday night, offered his thoughts on the matchup and expressed that he is definitely interested in facing the winner.

“Spence-Ugas is a great fight. Champion vs champion. Two top dogs fighting for the top spot,” Thurman wrote on Instagram.

“I think Spence has Ugas on power, but Ugas has good defense and spacing. Both are big 147 lbers with great skills and it will come down to who really wants it the most.

“I look forward to this fight and would love to fight the winner later this year as the welterweight division is on fire. May the best man win.”

The 33-year-old Thurman (30-1, 22 KO) may or may not have impressed you with his return win, but either way, he’s a top name talent with plenty of credibility and he’s a PBC fighter, which means he’ll be right in the conversation as far as facing the Spence-Ugas winner.

Spence, it should be noted, has said before he has zero interest in fighting Thurman, feeling as though Thurman refused to give a younger Spence a shot on the way up, and he will now return the favor and not give Thurman the chance to get back on top at his expense. But it should also be noted that money talks, and if PBC put money into Spence-Thurman, it surely could happen. You can even use all that to help sell the fight.

But Spence will also have to get past Ugas to even have that come up. As far as Ugas goes, I don’t think there’s anyone he wouldn’t fight if the offer were on the table.