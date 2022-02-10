Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora, Tony Harrison vs Sergio Garcia set for April 9th

The historically reliable Julius Julianis brings word of some solid super welterweight matchups on the horizon, as Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora and Tony Harrison vs. Sergio Garcia are reportedly set for April 9th.

Considering the participants’ usual MO’s, I’m guessing it’ll be on showtime.

Lubin (24-1, 17 KO) vs. Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KO) is a WBC final eliminator; “The Hammer” technically earned a spot at the front of the line by smashing Jeison Rosario last June, but considering Jermell Charlo’s unfinished business with Brian Castano, the sanctioning body ordered another eliminator that saw Fundora cruise past Garcia (33-1, 14 KO) in December.

Very silly, but that’s what happens with unified champions. At least we get a good matchup of power vs. volume out of it.

Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KO) was on top of the world when he upset Charlo in 2018, but is now winless in the past three years. Though he put forth an admirable effort in the rematch, he only managed a split draw against Bryant Perrella last time out. Him against Garcia is basically a last-chance opportunity for both men to prove they still belong in the discussion at 154.