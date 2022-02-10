Amir Khan intent on showing the world Kell Brook is ‘all talk’, expects dominant performance

As Amir Khan nears his Feb. 19 fight date against his personal and professional rival Kell Brook, Khan says he’s looking forward to settling the grudge match. Khan insists to Sky Sports that public demand for a bout against Brook urged him to make the fight happen and fully expects their personal disdain towards one another to make for fireworks in the ring.

The thing about that, though, is that Khan still expects it to mostly be one-way action, anticipating a dominant showing over Brook that he believes will prove once and for all that Brook was always just smoke and mirrors.

“We’re not friends and obviously we do dislike each other, but I’m going to show people why I’m the better fighter on fight night. When I do a clinical job on him and I destroy him people will realise he was always smoke, he was always talk.”

Khan continues by mentioning that he’s been through hell in training camp with Team Crawford and anticipates that paying dividends once the opening bell rings as he’ll be in tremendous condition for the 149lb catchweight. Khan says he would’ve preferred to face Brook at the welterweight limit of 147, but reasons that he conceded that aspect to Kell in negotiations and expects that will even just give him a little extra room for added muscle.

“Two pounds makes a massive difference. People may not realise how much of a difference it’s going to make but it’s going to be a little bit easier for me to make that weight and it might make things a little bit easy for me. It’s going to be the first time where I’m going to be at a weight where I feel comfortable.”

After many, many years of back-and-forth between Khan and Brook it’s quite the relief that they’ll finally settle their dispute the way one might expect professional fighters too — in an actual fight — so may the best many win.