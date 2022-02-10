Roger Gutierrez positive for COVID, Chris Colbert fight delayed to April

The coronavirus really doesn’t want anyone punching each other this month. Julius Julianis reports and Salvador Rodriguez confirms that WBA “world” super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez has come down with COVID as part of an outbreak among his gym. His February 26th title fight with Chris Colbert is now “tentatively” planned for April.

PBC has not yet confirmed whether the rest of the card will proceed without the main event; it presently features a very solid crossroads bout between Gary Antuanne Russell and Viktor Postol alongside a Jerwin Ancajas title defense against Fernando Martinez. Jake Donovan claims the February date still on and that Colbert will instead face another opponent, but we’ll let you know once it’s official

Gutierrez (26-3, 20 KO) and Colbert (16-0, 6 KO) were slated to square off for the vacant “super” title, which Gervonta Davis vacated ahead of his full-time move to 135. Gutierrez took the “world” title from Rene Alvarado in a revenge upset last year, while Colbert beat Jezreel Corrales for the since-voided interim belt in 2020. It figured to be a solid clash of young, entertaining fighters, so fingers crossed that Gutierrez makes a full recovery.