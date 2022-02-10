David Benavidez anticipates Jermall Charlo-Caleb Plant fight, says neither were willing to face him

During a media interview with David Benavidez, he talks about his inability to really lure some big names into a fight against him next, namely Jermall Charlo and Caleb Plant, and then goes on to say he expects them to face each other next instead. Benavidez adds that while he may not be in line for the kind of fight he’s looking for just yet, he still plans to push that agenda going forward.

Benavidez on not getting much interest from neither Charlo nor Plant for a fight

“Nobody wants to fight with me next, you know what I mean. That’s why I said I’m not gonna wait, I’m not gonna put my career on hold because these other guys won’t fight me. Now Charlo’s going with Plant — that’s probably gonna be the fight made happen to be honest with you. I called both those guys out, one said he was gonna stay at 160, the other said he didn’t want to fight me and now they’re going to fight each other. I just let it speak for itself.”

On how he breaks down a Charlo-Plant fight

“I don’t know. I feel like it’s a good fight. I feel like Charlo has an edge in the power a little bit, but I don’t think Charlo’s that good to be honest with you. I feel like you could outbox him. It’s a great fight for both of ‘em.

“I’m still looking to get those fights. Just because they don’t want to fight me now I’m not gonna say ‘fuck it, I don’t want those fights.’ I still want those fights. So they don’t want to fight me, they can fight each other, and then we can figure it out after.