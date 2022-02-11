Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Brook says he can't get caught up in emotion going against his longtime rival

Kell Brook is now just little over a week away from his long anticipated showdown with hated rival Amir Khan, and with Brook looking forward to the bout he also mentions to Sky Sports that he watched and learned some lessons from Liam Williams’ recent bout against Chris Eubank Jr, being that was also a fight with some personal animosity to it. Brook says after watching that bout he realizes that while he really had a personal disdain for Khan, he has to keep his emotions under wraps and stick to the game plan.

“Williams went in there with a lot of rage. I can’t bring that rage and emotion in - as hard as it’s going to be I’ve got to stay professional and keep them behind me while I go in and be professional. There’s going to be a lot of emotion, it’s been a long time coming but I’ve got to be professional. I’ve got to go out there and do what we’ve planned to do.”

Brook continues by exuding confidence and expressing his belief that he will come out victorious over Khan in spectacular fashion, which will command him the respect that Khan has never given him dating back to their amateur days. And even if Khan is said to be a decent enough human being by other accounts, Brook still just wants to do some damage to that smug face.

“I’m not going to kill him, I hear he’s an alright guy. But I just want to punch him in the face. I just don’t like the guy, I don’t like how he comes across to me, but everybody has got their own opinion on things.”

After many years of failed talks and taunts, Brook will get his long awaited opportunity next weekend in Manchester.