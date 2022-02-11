David Avanesyan headlines March 19th Queensberry show against Oskari Metz

Despite sitting at #2 in the WBC welterweight rankings behind Vergil Ortiz Jr., who appears to be taking the WBO route instead, David Avanesyan’s next fight will see him return to the Euro scene. He’ll defend his title against Finland’s Oskari Metz atop a March 19th Queensberry show at OVO Arena Wembley.

Avanesyan And Sheeraz Return!



@DavidAvaBoxer defends his Welterweight Title against the undefeated Metz@sheeraz_hamzah Makes his Middleweight debut against @jezsmith1



: 19 March 2022

: 16 Feb via https://t.co/rQA0bVX6Oq

: @BTSportBoxing

️: @ovoarena pic.twitter.com/5mj8AaUfi9 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 11, 2022

Metz (15-0, 5 KO) has never fought outside of his home country, has never been scheduled past eight rounds, is coming off a split decision, and all but one of his 15 pro opponents were coming off of losses when they faced him. He’s BoxRec’s 148th-ranked welterweight and will be summarily eaten alive by Avanesyan (28-3-1, 16 KO), who really should be in title contention after mauling Josh Kelly last year.

For the record, Ortiz’s manager, Rick Mirigian, explicitly said they wouldn’t fight Avanesyan. Make of that what you will.

“I am thrilled to be fighting in front of my British fans at my favorite venue in Wembley, where I had great nights in the past year,” said Avanesyan, 28-3-1. “I promise I am back with absolute determination to put a big show on before a big fight.

“I am fit, I am ready, and Metz is a good fighter and unbeaten, but I will win and win in style. I look forward to my debut under Frank Warren, who I am grateful for getting me out on this show, and I look forward to performing for BT Sport and their fans.

“Enjoy the show. I am back!”

Also in action is Hamzah Sheeraz (14-0, 10 KO), last seen tanking his own brand by blatantly hitting a downed Bradley Skeete. He’ll be trying his hand at middleweight against Jez Smith (13-4-1, 6 KO), whom you may recall from last year’s near-upset of Kerman Lejarraga.