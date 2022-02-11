William Zepeda vs Luis Viedas leads February 19th Munguia-Ballard undercard

The good news: all-action slugger William Zepeda will serve as the co-feature for Jaime Munguia’s DAZN headliner against D’Mitrius Ballard next week. The bad news: the matchup is garbage. Golden Boy announced today that the 26-year-old will face Tijuana’s Luis Viedas on the four-fight broadcast.

Zepeda (24-0, 22 KO) pulled off a potentially star-making beatdown of Hector Tanajara last July, but GBP doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to build off of that. They fed victim-to-the-stars John Vincent Moralde to him four months later, and now he faces BoxRec’s 341st-ranked lightweight in Viedas (29-11-1, 10 KO).

On the one hand, props to Viedas for finding his record-fluffing niche again after losses to Adrian Estrella and Saul Rodriguez in the early ‘10s. On the other, this is a complete waste of both our time and Zepeda’s.

“I feel very excited to fight on DAZN in Tijuana, the cradle of boxing! Fighting in front of the Mexican boxing fans that created big legends like Julio Cesar Chavez and Erik’ El Terrible’ Morales will elevate my profile in front of the boxing community,” said William Zepeda. “Very soon, everyone will know my name, ‘Camaron’ Zepeda. I am also proud to represent Golden Boy, my team, and my family. I have come a long way and will show off all the hard work to give all the boxing fans a great show on February 19.”

“I am putting everything on the line for this opportunity,” said Luis Viedas. “I have been training hard, and although Zepeda is a tough fighter, I am fully confident in my ability to be victorious on February 19.”

The rest of the main card will see featherweight Rafael Espinoza (17-0, 14 KO) face Alie Laurel (18-6-1, 11 KO) and super lightweight Diego Torres Nunez (13-0, 13 KO) square off with Jonathan Escobedo Martinez.