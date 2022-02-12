Our live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET. We’ll have fight-by-fight updates, results, and highlights, including round-by-round for the main event:

Along with Jacobs vs Ryder, the main card features returns for Matchroom prospects Johnny Fisher, Ellie Scotney, and Austin Williams, plus middleweight contender Felix Cash coming back and looking to move toward a world title fight.

There will also be prelim action on DAZN and various social media (YouTube, Twitter, etc.) streaming live and free, with Hopey Price, Cyrus Pattinson, and Shiloh Defreitas featured.

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:15 pm ET)

Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KO) vs Ricardo Roman (14-12-3, 5 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds

Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) vs Evgenii Vazem (9-21, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Shiloh Defreitas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Alexey Tukhtarov (4-23-6, 3 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)