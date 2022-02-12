Our live coverage will begin at 2 pm ET. We’ll have fight-by-fight updates, results, and highlights, including round-by-round for the main event:
Along with Jacobs vs Ryder, the main card features returns for Matchroom prospects Johnny Fisher, Ellie Scotney, and Austin Williams, plus middleweight contender Felix Cash coming back and looking to move toward a world title fight.
There will also be prelim action on DAZN and various social media (YouTube, Twitter, etc.) streaming live and free, with Hopey Price, Cyrus Pattinson, and Shiloh Defreitas featured.
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 12:15 pm ET)
- Hopey Price (6-0, 2 KO) vs Ricardo Roman (14-12-3, 5 KO), featherweights, 6 rounds
- Cyrus Pattinson (2-0, 1 KO) vs Evgenii Vazem (9-21, 4 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
- Shiloh Defreitas (2-0, 2 KO) vs Alexey Tukhtarov (4-23-6, 3 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Daniel Jacobs (37-3, 30 KO) vs John Ryder (30-5, 17 KO), super middleweights, 12 rounds
- Johnny Fisher (4-0, 4 KO) vs Gabriel Enguema (10-11, 6 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
- Felix Cash (14-0, 10 KO) vs Magomed Madiev (15-0-2, 4 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds
- Ellie Scotney (3-0, 0 KO) vs Jorgelina Guanini (9-3-2, 1 KO), bantamweights, 10 rounds
- Austin Williams (9-0, 7 KO) vs Javier Maciel (33-15, 23 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds
Loading comments...