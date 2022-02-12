Eddie Hearn: George Kambosos Jr not being told the truth by his team, Devin Haney ready to go to Australia for undisputed fight

George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney seem like natural opponents at this stage of their careers, with whatever dispute there is in anyone’s undisputed claim easily put to bed if the two simply fight one another and find out who wins.

But Kambosos has said DAZN don’t believe in the fight, which Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with Haney and DAZN, says is simply not true.

“I love George Kambosos. I don’t want to pick holes in what he’s saying, but someone’s not telling George Kambosos the truth, because DAZN are very, very happy for Kambosos against Haney,” Hearn told iFL TV. “They’re also very, very happy for Kambosos against Ryan Garcia. He’s a big draw.

“We’ve already spoke to DAZN, there’s a deal in place to try and make this happen. We have made a deal suggestion in writing to Lou DiBella and George Kambosos’ team. We’ve not received anything in writing (in return). Devin Haney is ready to go. And I hope George sees this, because I love George and I love the team. Devin Haney is ready to get on a plane and make the undisputed fight. There’s no money issues, there’s no vaccine issues, there’s nothing. He will take the fight.

“Don’t worry about people that might take the fight in August or September or might not even be fighting by then. Make the undisputed fight. Someone’s telling him things that aren’t right. And it baffles us, because Bill Haney messaged me and goes, ‘What’s he on about?’ nWe’re speaking to DAZN, they like the fight, we’re ready to go, the money’s there, it’s not an issue. Let’s make the fight!”

Hearn stressed that Haney (27-0, 15 KO) is absolutely ready to go, and that everyone on their side acknowledge that Kambosos (20-0, 10 KO) is “the man” at lightweight at the moment, which is why Haney is willing to travel to Australia for the bout. The promoter also said that while DAZN may, indeed, prefer Kambosos to face Ryan Garcia, the streaming service have made the offer for the Haney fight and “are structured to make that fight work.”

Hearn said he feels Kambosos’ real options at the moment are Haney in an undisputed fight, or Vasiliy Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KO), who has indicated interest, as well.

“We’ll see what (Kambosos) does,” Hearn said in closing.