Jermall Charlo arrested on charge of felony assault

Middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo was taken into custody yesterday by local police in Texas after being charged with assaulting a family/household member after already having a previous conviction.

Charlo was arrested around 1:30 p.m. by Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office and was being held on $10,000 bail. TMZ reports that Charlo allegedly punched or grabbed a man, who apparently is apart of Charlo’s household, which lead up to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Charlo, 31, is most recently coming off a unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel last summer and has had his name in the mix as a potential opponent for Mexican star Canelo Alvarez, even despite recent reports that Canelo is close to a deal to face Dmitry Bivol and Gennadiy Golovkin.

If Charlo isn’t intent on imploding his career he’ll probably need to look to make some better choices, as last April he was arrested for allegedly stealing from a waitress. Those particular charges were recently dropped, however, but it doesn’t bode well as a pattern of behavior.